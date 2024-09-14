ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're cruising along Saturday's full slate of MLB action with yet another betting prediction and pick. This next series takes place in the National League West between divisional foes as the San Francisco Giants visit the San Diego Padres for the second game of their current series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Giants prediction and pick.

Padres-Giants Projected Starters

Joe Musgrove (RHP) vs. Mason Black (RHP)

Joe Musgrove (5-5) with a 4.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 78 K, 81.1 IP

Last Start: 9/8 vs. SF (L) – 4.1 IP, 6 ER, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: (1-1) with a 5.32 ERA, .318 OBA, 17 K, 22.0 IP

Mason Black (0-3) with a 7.50 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 22 K, 24.0 IP

Last Start: 9/6 @ SD (L) – 4.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (0-1) with a 5.11 ERA, .292 OBA, 10 K, 12.1 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -152

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Padres vs. Giants

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET/ 6:05 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Spectrum Sports, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Diego Padres are currently second in the NL West and trail the leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 4.5 games. They're sitting comfortably in NL Wild Card position and have a 1.5-game cushion to work with as they try to finish this season strong. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and have kept up with their current stock, most recently taking this Giants team down 5-0 in the opening game of this series. This upcoming game with be their twelfth meeting of the season with San Francisco as the Giants currently lead 6-5, so evening up the season series and possibly winning it during these next few games would be big for the Padres.

San Diego will send Joe Musgrove to the mound for his seventeenth start of the season. He's gone 2-3 in his last five appearances and looks to bounce back a tough showing last time against the Giants where he allowed six runs through just four innings of action. Nevertheless, he managed to strike out seven of the Giants' batters and he's become very familiar with this lineup over the last few years. While he may give up some early runs, expect Musgrove to have a much better performance than his last outing against San Francisco.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco Giants are currently fourth in the NL West race and sitting 15.5 games back of the current leaders. They're now 9.5 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot, so it doesn't seem as though they'll be making this Postseason this year, a disappointment by their usual standards. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, but they head into this game following back-to-back contests where they were shut out and outscored 8-0. Still, they have the confidence of winning their series 2-3 against these Padres just last week and they have the advantage in the season series leading it 6-5.

The Giants will send Mason Black to the mound as he makes just his sixth start of the season. He's still fresh into his MLB stint and has yet to pitch more than five innings through each contest, so it's clear the Giants are slowly easing him into this role and giving him a chance to see meaningful innings as he continues to develop. His last start was also against the Padres last series where he gave up four runs through four innings of work. He still struck out six batters and had his sinking pitches working, but his bats couldn't get going behind him during the 1-5 loss. Look for Black to continue improving slowly for the rest of this campaign and into the offseason.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

This has been a close season series all year and although they've been underdogs for the most part, the Giants manage to lead this series 6-5 and got the 2-1 advantage in their most recent meetings. San Diego started this series off hot with a 5-0 shutout win and it's concerning that the Giants haven't scratched across a run in their last two games.

This will be an interesting pitching matchup as both pitchers' last start came against these same opposing lineups. Neither Musgrove nor Black performed particularly well, so it'll be interesting to see which slinger can tighten their game and find this win.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with the San Diego Padres to pick up this win. Their last start in San Francisco was a great one and the Giants' lineup seems to be in a bit of a slump. Let's take the Padres straight-up here.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-152)