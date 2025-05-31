The Indiana Pacers are heading into Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks looking to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals. The Pacers have been dealing with a couple of injury issues though as the series winds down. Prior to Game 6, head coach Rick Carlisle gave an update on Aaron Nesmith’s ankle injury, as per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Carlisle said the team would monitor Aaron Nesmith’s ankle injury in Game 6, and that he hoped it was less stiff than it was during the Pacers’ Game 5 loss to the Knicks. In addition to Nesmith, backup big man Tony Bradley was dealing with a hip injury. Carlisle said he would dress, but would be an in-game decision in terms of playing. Bradley exited Game 5 early with said injury.

Nesmith has been one of the Pacers’ most productive players during their playoff run, but he was limited in Game 5 due to the injury. Nesmith first sustained the injury during Game 3 of the ECF, but ultimately returned to the game.

In Game 5, Nesmith finished with only three points on 1-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 shooting from the three-point line in 16 minutes of play. He had a bigger performance in Game 4, the game immediately following his injury, with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line.

Through the Pacers playoff run so far, Nesmith has started all 15 games at a little over 29 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a playoff career-high 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists with splits of 50.3 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Nesmith is in his third season with the Pacers after being traded by the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2022-23 season. He was a reserve player with the Celtics, but has blossomed into a starter with the Pacers.