The San Diego Padres will conclude their three-game series with the Miami Marlins on Sunday at LoanDepot Park. We're taking our talents to Little Havana to share our MLB odds series and make a Padres-Marlins prediction and pick.

Padres-Marlins Projected Starters

Dylan Cease vs. Max Meyer

Dylan Cease (11-8) with a 3.40 ERA

Last Start: Cease only went one inning while allowing no earned runs and one hit while striking out two before pulling pulled during an extended rain delay against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Road Splits: Cease has been slightly worse on the road, going 6-3 with a 3.61 ERA over 13 starts away from Petco Park.

Max Meyer (2-2) with a 5.10 ERA

Last Start: Meyer went four innings, allowing six earned runs, eight hits, striking out two, and walking three in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2024 Home Splits: Meyer is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over three starts at LoanDepot Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Marlins Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -215

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How to Watch Padres vs. Marlins

Time: 1:41 PM ET/10:41 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres are currently one of the hottest teams in baseball and have skyrocketed themselves to the top of the National League Wildcard standings. Now, they hope to continue where they left off as they face one of the worst teams in baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. remains out with a right femur injury. Yet, somehow, they have remained solid offensively and sported some of the best hitters in the game. Jurickson Profar has had a great season, entering Saturday with a batting average of .300 with 19 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 67 runs. Meanwhile, Manny Machado remains a force at the plate, hitting .272 with 18 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 57 runs. Luis Arraez is batting .302 with three home runs, 30 RBIs, and 58 runs this season despite playing with a torn thumb ligament. Likewise, Xander Bogaerts remains solid, hitting .271 with five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 35 runs.

Cease had a no-hitter on June 25 and has been solid lately. Ultimately, he has three quality starts in five outings. Whenever Cease completes his outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is 17th in baseball in team ERA. Robert Suarez has been exceptional as the closer, sporting a record of 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 25 saves in 28 chances.

The Padres will cover the spread if their four top bats can clobber the baseball and set up big innings. Then, they need a good outing from Cease and for the bullpen to protect the lead.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins are among the worst teams in baseball. Sadly, almost nothing has gone right for the Marlins this season. It didn't get better on Friday when they lost 6-2 in the opener to the Padres. Unfortunately, nothing is going right for them, and this offense continues to struggle. But there are some rays of hope.

Xavier Edwards is one of the newer hitters in the lineup. Ultimately, he came into Saturday batting .364 with one home run, 13 RBIs, and 19 runs while also stealing 13 bases in 36 games. Expect him to make an impact in this game as he attempts to lead the game off with some speed and production at the plate. Likewise, Jake Burger is another threat at the plate. Burger is hitting .242 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 43 runs. Therefore, he may have the potential to blast the baseball into the stratosphere in left field.

Meyer has not reached the sixth inning in three starts. Thus, he will attempt to right the ship in this one against a line that is still dangerous. When Meyer finishes, he will hand it off to a bullpen that is 12th in baseball in team ERA. Tanner Scott has been the closer of this bullpen with a 6-5 record, a 1.18 ERA, and 18 saves in 20 chances.

The Marlins will cover the spread if Edwards can set the tone and Burger can blast the baseball into the seats. Then, they need Meyer to locate his pitches and avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Padres are 62-55 against the run line, while the Marlins are 54-63 against the run line. Moreover, the Padres came into Saturday with a 35-17 mark against the run line on the road, while the Marlins are 26-35 against the run line at home. But the Padres are only 27-38 against the run line when they are the favorite and just 12-10 against the run line as the road favorite. Despite all that, we like the Padres to cover here because of Cease, who has shown dominance against bad teams.

Final Padres-Marlins Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-118)