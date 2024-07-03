The Texas Rangers host the San Diego Padres for the second game of a 3-game set during the week of Fourth of July. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rangers prediction and pick.

Padres-Rangers Projected Starters

Adam Mazur vs. Jon Gray

Adam Mazur (1-2) with a 7.25 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and a 1.84 WHIP in 22.1 innings.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, six hits, four earned runs, one walk, zero K's in the 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: (0-1) with a 2.79 ERA in two starts.

Jon Gray (3-4) with a 3.77 ERA with 69 K's and a 1.28 WHIP in 76.1 innings.

Last Start: 5.0 innings, nine hits, eight earned runs, one walk, and one strikeout in the 11-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

2024 Home Splits: (3-2) with a 3.59 ERA and 36 K's in eight starts.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rangers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +120

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-124)

Under: 8.5 (+102)

How to Watch Padres vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 ET/5:05 PT

TV: MLB.TV, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres did not show up for the opener Tuesday night and lost 7-0, registering just two hits. Nathan Eovaldi pitched a gem and allowed one hit striking out 6. The Padres must do better than that, clearly. Dylan Cease is going through a rough stretch right now, as he allowed six runs in the opener. SD must forget that game ever happened and show up tonight with the intent to put on a hitting showcase. The Padres have one of the top offenses in the league and have proven to get the better of starters on the road.

Jurickson Profar, Jake Cronenworth, and Jackson Merrill are leading the way offensively right now. Profar is about to get his first All-Star nod and has been playing like the top left fielder in the game. Fernando Tatis Jr. remains out for the Friars along with Xander Bogaerts. If the veteran role players like Donovan Solano and David Peralta can help this team stay consistent, then they should find a way to bounce back in this second game.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers entered the opener on a losing streak. Now, they won a huge game and have a chance to win the series tonight. Their bullpen is fresh and they have a veteran starter on the bump. Gray has faced the Padres a ton over his career, back when he was with the Colorado Rockies. He pitched a bit better at home in Arlington but must forget about his last outing. He had one of the worst starts of his career last time out and the Padres have the talent and capability to do it again. He must go at least five innings to give the Rangers a shot at covering.

Nate Lowe smashed two bombs in the opener which helped propel them to the massive shutout win. Corey Seager missed the game but it didn't matter as the whole squad found their rhythm. He may be out again tonight, but Josh Smith can make a great replacement if moved to shortstop. Smith is batting .291 and is 4th on the team with 116 total bases.

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This game has a rough pitching matchup. Both sides could easily allow five or runs in this one. The Over is the best call.

Final Padres-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-124)