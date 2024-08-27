HBCU Twins Darnell and Darren Stephens will face one another in a highly-anticipated football matchup between Fort Valley State and Clark Atlanta on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium. The matchup kicks off the twins' final season as SIAC rivals.

The Stephens brothers were inseparable as kids, until they chose different institutions to advance their football careers.

Nicole Stephens, the mother of the twins and South Carolina State alumna, shared what it was like raising the competitive duo in a SIAC News article.

“Anything they put their hands on, they've always tried to master it,” said Stephens. “Football just came naturally for them.”

The set of twins also had an older brother, Nicholas Stephens. Darren and Darnell played alongside their older brother in high school, where they earned the title the “Stephens Clan” from their high school coach.

As you would expect, the talented trio of brothers pushed each other to become better both on and off of the field.

Darrell Stephens, the father of the trio and a Marine veteran, highlighted the importance of the Stephens' brotherly bond. “They always pushed one another to be better,” said Stephens per a statement obtained by the SIAC.

“Our dad always emphasized a ‘no fear' tactic, prioritizing confidence in what you do and the work you've put in, on the field and in life,” said Darnell. Darren added, “He also prioritized the importance of speaking up and being a leader. That has definitely stayed with me as an athlete and as a student.”

Despite the twins' bond, their will be no shortage of competitive fire in Saturday's matchup.

Clark Atlanta aims for their first win against Fort Valley State since 2018. Even with history in Fort Valley's favor, Darren is full of confidence. “This year will be different,” he added. Darren has hauled in 24 catches for 353 yards and 2 touchdowns in 12 games as a Panther.

On the other end, Darnell aims to be a key contributor to the Wildcat's quest for a SIAC title. “I think this year is about being complete in everything that we do and being focused in everything we do, said Darnell.” Darnell finished the 2023 campaign with 27 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass deflections.

Additionally, with Darnell being a cornerback, and Darren being a receiver, the HBCU twins can potentially have some one-on-one battles this Saturday.

Clark Atlanta Football looks to also return to the winning column for the first time since 2022. The Panthers went 0-10 last season.

The Panthers will have their hands full as the Fort Valley State Wildcats look to improve upon an 8-3 campaign in 2023. The matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. on August 31st at Wildcat Stadium.