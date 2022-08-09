Aaron Rodgers will go down in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pick up a football. A clear testament to this fact is how the Green Bay Packers superstar is still dominating the league at age 38.

As it turns out, however, Rodgers almost didn’t even become a pro. In a recent guesting on the Pardon My Take podcast, Rodgers revealed that he nearly quit football altogether after high school. Apparently, the lack of recruitment efforts led him to really question his future in the sport.

Apparently, Rodgers also wanted to become a lawyer. When asked how close he was to giving up football in order to stud law, the 10-time Pro-Bowler admitted that “I was thinking about it.” Thankfully, a brief stint as the pitcher for his high school’s baseball team set him straight, so to speak (h/t Jake Marsh of Barstool Sports):

“I came out of the winter, had no offers, and really didn’t know what I was going to do,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, the JUCO’s in the area wanted me to come play there, but growing up, you don’t dream about playing, you know, JUCO ball. You dream about playing on Saturdays on ABC with Keith Jackson calling your games. You’re not thinking about playing at Cowan Stadium in Oroville, California in front of 500 people. But playing baseball that spring really kind of gave me my competitive fire back, and I played in this All-Star football game that summer.”

It’s almost impossible to imagine the NFL without Aaron Rodgers. He’s been a true icon of the sport, and the best part is that he’s far from done. The four-time league MVP is coming off one of the best campaigns of his career and he’s looking to pick up right where he left off this coming season.