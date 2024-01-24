A guide of beginner tips and tricks in Palworld.

Palworld is the newly-released open-world survival game that has taken players by storm. Thanks to its interesting and over-the-top gameplay, players are flocking to try out the new viral sensation. Players who are interested in the game may find themselves overwhelmed, thanks to the large game world, as well as numerous game features. If you are one of those beginners, or just someone wanting to make their time in the game easier, then you're in luck. In this guide, we will teach you some beginner tips and tricks to make your early game better in Palworld.

Palworld Beginner Tips and Tricks

Talk to the Expedition Survivor

Upon exiting the spawn location, players will find themselves near a campfire, with an NPC named the Expedition Survivor. Talk to this NPC, as they will give you some flavor text about the world, as well as some basic materials. These basic materials are not much, but they give the player a small head-start in the game. This allows the player to forego going around and picking up sticks.

Levelling up Stats

Players can upgrade one of five stats whenever they level up. These stats are HP, Stamina, Attack, Work Speed, and Weight. In the early game, prioritize leveling up Stamina, Weight, and HP in that order. Get one or two points in Work Speed afterward, and don't touch Attack until at least the mid-game. The three Stats we mentioned are your core stats, which will affect your entire game. Work Speed is good early on, but will eventually be useless once you have a Pal assembly line ready. Attack is only ever good in the late game as your weapons count as pseudo-attack buffs already. Only level Attack once you have the strongest weapons.

Stock up on Pal Spheres

While this may seem pretty self-explanatory, players should always make sure to be stocked up on Pal Spheres. That way, if the player suddenly finds a Pal that they like, they can weaken and capture it easily. Pal Spheres are fairly easy to make early on, so don't be shy about creating them. Having a stock of Pal Spheres is also important for the next Palworld beginner tip.

Catch 10 of Each Pal

While this may seem like a weird Palworld beginner tip and trick, it's important for a variety of reasons. The first and perhaps simplest reason is that catching ten of the same Pal will reward players with a huge chunk of EXP. This is very helpful in the early game as it allows players to level up fast, which in turn lets them unlock more Technology. The second is that once you have a base set up, you will need Pals to place in it anyway. You will want to have multiple copies of a Pal in your base, as this will make things more efficient. The last reason is that down the line, players will unlock the Pal Essence Condenser. This allows you to sacrifice your Pals condense the essence of your Pals into one selected Pal. This strengthens the remaining Pal, which increases their stats and Partner Skill.

Check your Pal's Stats

Whenever you capture a Pal, always make sure to check their Stats. The Stats page has a lot of important information that will prove helpful during your journey. This includes their actual Stats like Attack, Defense, and Work Speed, Partner, Active, and Passive Skills, and more. Perhaps most important, however, are their Work Suitability stats. Whenever you capture Pals, take the time to see what kind of work they are suitable for. That way, when you start automating your base more and more, you know exactly which pals to utilize where.

Capture a Melpaca or Rushoar As Soon As Possible

Melpacas and Rushoars are the early game mounts that will help the player get around. Of course, before you can ride them, you will have to craft their saddle. That means that you need to reach at least level 6 to unlock the Pal Gear Workbench and the Rushoar saddle, and level 7 for the Melpaca Saddle. Catch a Melpaca or Rushoar to unlock the Technology branch, then craft the saddles on the Gear Workbench to be able to ride your Pal.

Grab all the Berries you can find

Berries are a great source of early game food both for you and your Pals. Not only that but once you unlock the Feed Box at level 4, as well as the Berry Planation at level 5, you can basically automate the feeding process for the Pals at your base. Before it kicks off and becomes self-sufficient, however, it's good to have Berries in hand both to feed the Pals in your team, as well as top-up the Feed Box.

Invest in the Small Feed Bag

Once you reach level 10, you will be able to unlock the Small Feed Bag Ancient Technology. The Small Feed Bag basically gives the player another item slot, specifically for food. That's not all it does, however. The Small Feed Bag makes it so that whenever you or one of your Pals become hungry, they will automatically eat whatever is inside your Small Feed Bag. Not only does this free up some inventory space (up to four at higher levels), but it also automates your hunger management. Just make sure to keep it filled with food.

Don't Attack Friendly NPCs

You will encounter various NPCs in the game. Some of them are friendly, while others are very hostile. You can easily tell them apart, be it through their name or through their appearance. If you chance upon the game's various merchants, adventures, and guards, make sure not to attack them. Doing so will increase your wanted level, which will spawn Palpagos Island Defence Force (PIDF) guards near your location. These guards are strong and will stop at nothing to take you out. Thankfully, there's a way for players to remove Wanted levels in Palworld, but it's easier to just stay out of trouble.

Don't try to Capture Humans (Yet)

Yes, Pal Spheres work on Humans as well. Once you've weakened one of the game's various NPCs, be they friend or foe, they become a Pal. That means you can deploy them on your base (although some of their stats are bad), or even throw them at your enemy. The reason why you shouldn't do this in the early game yet is that the base capture rate for the NPCs is very low, at around 10% or so. It's better to just use your Pal Spheres on Pals you can actually fight. Try catching humans once you unlock stronger Pal Spheres.

Butchering Pals is Fine

Once you reach level 12, you will unlock the ability to craft the Meat Cleaver. When the player has the Meat Cleaver equipped, they will be able to Butcher any of the Pals they have caught including any caught NPCs . You might be wondering: What's the point of butchering a pal? There are actually two reasons why. The first is that you get more resources when you butcher a Pal. Whenever you kill a Pal, they drop resources. The same happens when you catch them. That means that if you first capture a Pal, and then Butcher them, you actually get twice the normal amount of resources. This is useful for when you're missing materials like Leather. The second reason is space management. The Palbox can only fit so many Pals, so Butchering the ones you don't need anymore both frees up space, and gives you resources.

That's it for our guide on the beginner tips and tricks that players should know before embarking on their Palworld Journey. Palworld is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as on PC and Gamepass.