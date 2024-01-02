The Florida Panthers visit the Arizona Coyotes as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Florida Panthers begin their 2024 in the desert as they take on the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Panthers-Coyotes prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers are 22-12-2 this season, and they have won their last four games. Their 46 points on the season have put them in second place in the Atlantic division with less than 50 games to go on the season. Florida is led by Sam Reinhart this season. He is tied for 10th in the NHL with 44 total points. His 23 goals are tied for fourth in all of hockey. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 27 assists. Sergei Bobrovsky has been one of the best goaltenders, as well.

The Coyotes are having a fantastic season. They are 19-14-2, and they have been able to hold onto a Wild Card spot heading into 2024. In their last 10 games, the Coyotes are 6-4-0. Cody Keller leads the team with 31 points (13G, 18A) while Lawson Crouse has the team lead in goals with 16. Matias Maccelli leads the team with 21 assists. Connor Ingram has been a leader in net, as well.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Coyotes Odds

Florida Panthers: ML (-160)

Arizona Coyotes: ML (+132)

Over: 5.5 (-132)

Under: 5.5 (+108)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is going to be a defensive game. This means the Panthers will have to be solid in net. As mentioned, Bobrovsky has been excellent in net this season. He has allowed just 2.50 goals per game, and his save percentage is .911. Bobrovsky ranks second in the NHL in record, 12th in goals against per game, and his two shutouts are fourth. If he can have a good game, the Panthers will cover the spread.

They Coyotes do not score a lot of goals. They are just okay in the offensive zone, but the Panthers should be able to handle themselves. With the Coyotes taking just 27 shots per game, the Panthers should be able to hold them to less than three goals. If they do, the Panthers will win.

Why The Coyotes Will Cover The Spread/Win

The starter in net in this game is not Ingram. Instead, the Coyotes will turn it over to Karel Vejmelka. Vejmelka has been okay this season. However, the Coyotes are 4-0 in the last four games he has goaltended. Along with that, Vejmelka has allowed just six goals in those games. He has been playing well, and the Coyotes will need it in this game.

The Panthers score less than three goals per game, so their play in the offensive zone is not great. Florida loves to win games in the defensive zone. The Coyotes, and Vejmelka, will need to be at their best game to match the Panthers. If Arizona can play well defensively, they will win this game.

This is going to be a defensive game. Both teams can really perform in net, and it will come down to which team can sneak one or two goals past the opposing goaltender. I have a feeling that team will be the Panthers. I am going to take the Panthers to win this game.

Final Panthers-Coyotes Prediction & Pick: Panthers ML (-160), Under 5.5 (+108)