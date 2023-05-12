Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

The Carolina Panthers kicked off their rookie minicamp schedule on Friday, and as expected, all eyes were on Bryce Young.

The former Alabama quarterback anchored the offense in multiple drills. For one, he took part in 7-on-7 drills, and he completed eight passes in such snaps. Four out of his total pass attempts in 7-on-7 drills on the day were hauled in by wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. Carolina selected Mingo with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young also took some time to anchor Carolina’s offense from the shotgun.

More Bryce Young… from the shotgun. pic.twitter.com/9UTxECKZ6g — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) May 12, 2023

Panthers head coach Frank Reich was left impressed after watching Young’s first action with the team.

“Bryce made a great impression,” Reich said during a press conference on Friday. “Obviously, mentally and physically. Looked the part in every way, threw the ball extremely well.

“You can tell he was in good space mentally. Really had a firm grasp on everything we asked.”

Young and the rest of the first-year players on the Panthers roster will return for Day 2 of the team’s rookie minicamp schedule on Saturday.

Young is coming off of a potent three-season run at Alabama where he recorded 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdown passes. He became the first Alabama player ever to be selected with the top pick in an NFL Draft in the Common Draft Era (1967).