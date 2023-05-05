Steve is a freelance writer covering the world of sports for ClutchPoints.

One could last hours debating on just who is the greatest wide receiver in Alabama Crimson Tide history. For Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith, he believes that Julio Jones is the best wideout to ever don an Alabama jersey.

During a recent appearance on Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s “Big Play Slay” podcast, Smith was asked to rank his top five wide receivers in Crimson Tide history, and without much hesitation, he penciled in Jones atop this list.

“You gotta go Julio,” Smith said. “Julio gotta be one. Julio is just on another level.”

Smith ranked Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy at the Nos. 2, 3, and 4 spots respectively. The one-time Heisman Trophy award winner then placed himself at the No. 5 spot on this list.

Overall, Jones was a standout performer during his three-year run at Alabama, logging 179 receptions for 2,653 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches.

Jones played an instrumental role in Alabama’s national title-winning run in 2009, and he followed it up by breaking the record for the most catches in a season in Alabama history with 78 in the 2010 campaign. He held this record for just four years, as Cooper tallied 124 catches with the Crimson Tide in the 2014 season — a record that still stands to this today.

From Jones to Cooper, multiple wideouts left behind quite a legacy at Alabama.