The Chicago Bears will no longer take the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, we have the Carolina Panthers picking No. 1 overall. Recall that the Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Panthers in a bombshell transaction this past Friday before free agency started. The Panthers gave up two first-round selections (one of which was the No. 9 overall pick in 2023), two second-round picks, and wide receiver DJ Moore. Who will the Panthers get with the top overall pick? Here we’ll look at why the Carolina Panthers must select Anthony Richardson with 1st pick after their NFL Draft trade with the Bears.

It makes sense that the Panthers moved up to the No. 1 pick in the draft because they have needed a franchise quarterback for a long time. And besides, they may not have been able to get one of the top four quarterbacks with their original pick at No. 9. By moving up, they can choose their favorite quarterback from the top four. If the Panthers prioritize a quarterback’s potential, rather than their immediate impact, then Anthony Richardson might be the best option for them. He is a talented runner but struggled with accuracy as a passer during his time in Florida. This caused inconsistency in the Gators’ offense. Although his overall passing stats are decent, they are not as impressive as, say, Bryce Young’s and CJ Stroud’s.

The Carolina Panthers plan to select Anthony Richardson with the 1st overall pick. Carolina has their man. pic.twitter.com/tgTWy9kZEb — Ballsack Sports (@BallsackSports) March 10, 2023

The reason Richardson might be considered for the No. 1 pick is that he is the most athletic quarterback in this year’s class. Take note that it’s by a significant margin. Despite being 6’4 and 244 pounds, he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash. That is the fourth-fastest time among quarterbacks since 2000. He also set new records for the broad and vertical jump. Richardson is just an explosive and dynamic player. Not surprisingly, he has been compared to Josh Allen and Cam Newton. That’s interesting, of course. Keep in mind that the Panthers may be hoping to repeat history and find another unicorn quarterback in Richardson, much like they did with Newton.

Remember that the current Panthers’ head coach, Frank Reich, has experience coaching Andrew Luck. Recall that Luck was a large and athletic quarterback himself. Reich also has a team of veteran assistant coaches who could help Richardson transition to the NFL. However, there are significant risks associated with Richardson. That’s why Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer might be cautious about selecting Richardson over other, safer-looking quarterback prospects.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Take note that Richardson spent all three of his college seasons at Florida. That’s where he quickly emerged as a potential first-round draft pick. In his full season as a starter in 2022, he completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. Recall that Florida had a 6-6 record with Richardson as their starter. However, he stood out in their season opener against the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. In that game, he led his team to a 29-26 upset victory with 168 passing yards, 106 rushing yards, and three touchdowns.

Yes, his passing statistics may not be as impressive as some of the other quarterbacks in this draft class. Still, Richardson’s ability to run the ball sets him apart. He also helped his draft stock by performing well at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Again, Richardson impressed scouts at the Combine by setting quarterback records. His absolutely impressive physical abilities could alleviate some of the doubts surrounding his potential as an NFL quarterback.

Furthermore, the Panthers currently have only one quarterback, Matt Corral. He is under contract for the 2023 season, which creates an opening for Richardson to potentially become the team’s starting quarterback as a rookie. Keep in mind that the Panthers are also in the middle of a rebuild. That means the possibilities are endless for a rookie to come in and make a big splash. This is good for someone like Richardson. He may just be the team’s future quarterback if he joins the team and performs as well as advertised.

Richardson’s potential is extremely compelling. Richardson possesses impressive athleticism and arm strength, making him an excellent fit for the team. In fact, according to reports, the coaching staff of the Panthers is enamored by his abilities. Of course, they believe they can further refine his skills. It may even be beneficial for the Panthers to bring back Sam Darnold to act as a mentor while Richardson develops his talents. It would also be wise to incorporate Richardson into certain game situations immediately. Even if he doesn’t become QB1 this season, they could groom him to become the starting quarterback in 2024. Overall, this situation seems perfect for Richardson.