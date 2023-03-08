The 2023 NFL Combine is officially in the books, which means the next big event for the next wave of NFL hopefuls is the 2023 NFL Draft. Organizations such as the Carolina Panthers had the chance to observe some of the top prospects in this draft class and take their final notes before the draft rolls around in April.

In 2022, the Panthers finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year. The team also went through major changes during the season, with the firing of head coach Matt Rhule and the Christian McCaffrey trade to the San Francisco 49ers being the two biggest changes of them all.

That leads us to the 2023 offseason, and Carolina’s front office could have a lot of difficult decisions to make when it comes to the construction of their roster. The Panthers have nearly 20 free agents of their own, and are already over the salary cap. Because of that, the Panthers No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft is even more important.

There are many possible options for the Panthers with this pick, but with the Combine in the rearview mirror, it seems like they are constantly getting linked to quarterback Anthony Richardson from Florida. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at why Richardson would be the perfect fit for the Panthers in the draft.

Why Anthony Richardson is the perfect fit for the Panthers

Richardson spent each of his three collegiate seasons with the Florida Gators. While Florida had its ups and downs during Richardson’s stint, he emerged as a potential first-round talent right away.

In 2022, his only season as a full-time starter, Richardson completed 53.8% of his passes for 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also added 654 rushing yards for nine scores. With Richardson as the team’s starter, the Gators went 6-6.

One of the highlights of his 2022 campaign was the season opener versus the then-No. 7 ranked Utah Utes. Richardson led the Gators to an upset 29-26 victory, finishing the game with 168 yards on a 70.8% completion rate. His biggest impact was on the ground, though, where he ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Although Richardson’s passing numbers are not as good as some of the other quarterbacks in this draft class, his ability to run the ball makes him stand out. Additionally, Richardson’s strong performance at the Combine certainly helped his stock increase.

Richardson wowed scouts by setting quarterback records with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. He also ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.43 seconds, which is the fourth-best time by a quarterback over the last two decades. At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson’s Combine performance could erase some of the doubts that have surrounded him in the buildup to the draft.

Other than what he showed this past week, Richardson could address one of the biggest needs Carolina currently has. The only quarterback the team has under contract for the 2023 season right now is Matt Corral, who has yet to take the field after missing his entire rookie campaign with a foot injury.

This means that, should the Panthers end up with Richardson, who could potentially be their starting quarterback in his rookie year. With the Panthers in the middle of a rebuild, he could end up being the quarterback of their future.

Coincidentally, Richardson has drawn comparisons to former Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. In an interview with CBS Sports during the Combine, the former Gator even said he believes he is a better thrower out of college than Newton was. This is saying something considering that Newton was a Heisman winner at Auburn and received an MVP when he played in Carolina.

“Growing up, that guy was always Cam Newton for me. That’s always been the guy I looked up to,” Richardson said.

If Richardson ends up joining the Panthers, it could become an interesting storyline if he becomes Newton’s main successor.

All things considered, Anthony Richardson is the perfect fit for the Carolina Panthers with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, thanks to his performance at the Combine, the Panthers might need to consider trading up if they want to land him.