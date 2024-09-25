Carolina Panthers starting left guard Damien Lewis was notably absent from Wednesday’s practice as the team began preparations for their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lewis, who is dealing with an elbow injury, is being closely evaluated by the medical staff. Head coach Dave Canales addressed the situation during a press conference, confirming that the 26-year-old has suffered a UCL injury.

“They gave us a really broad window on his recovery,” Canales stated. “We’re doing what we can to push him and see if he can get back out there, but right now, it’s up in the air.”

Lewis has quickly emerged as a crucial piece of the Panthers' offensive line since signing a four-year, $53 million contract during the offseason. At 6-foot-3 and 332 pounds, he has anchored the line with an 80.9 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking him sixth among all guards in the league. His presence has been instrumental, particularly in recent weeks when veteran quarterback Andy Dalton stepped in for Bryce Young.

Chandler Zavala expected to fill key role as Panthers await clarity on Damien Lewis's injury status

Dalton, who led the Panthers to a 36-22 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, benefited greatly from the protection provided by Lewis and the offensive line. Lewis's ability to hold his position has been a key factor in maintaining stability and giving the veteran quarterback time in the pocket. The possible absence of such a vital protector creates uncertainty for the offensive front.

If Lewis is unable to return in time for Week 4, second-year lineman Chandler Zavala is expected to step in as the starting left guard. Zavala filled in for Lewis during Week 3, playing 22 snaps and helping the Panthers secure their first win of the season. His continued ability to step up in Lewis’s absence will be crucial as the Panthers navigate their upcoming games.

The team will continue to monitor Lewis’s injury closely, with hopes of a clearer recovery timeline in the coming days. However, Canales emphasized that, for now, Lewis's status remains uncertain.