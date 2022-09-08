Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing.

Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.

“A big hug from Nicholas Chubb would be a really, really good gift. Just to hear him say a word would also be nice,” Mayfield said.

These comments come on the heels of Chubb’s interesting remarks regarding his former signal-caller. “We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect,” the Browns running back said.

The Panthers acquired Mayfield in July following months of speculation. The Oklahoma product fell out with the Browns following their acquisition of Deshaun Watson in March.

The 27-year-old Panthers quarterback recognizes the media storylines at play here. However, revenge doesn’t seem to be on Mayfield’s mind heading into Sunday.

“It’s a great storyline,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “Obviously, there’s history leading up to this week. [But] there’s other games in the NFL that guys are playing (against) their former team. It’s just the excitement of leading up to Week 1 that is building that anticipation up. It’s the familiarity.”

While revenge is not Mayfield’s goal, the Panthers quarterback did admit his time with the Browns ended abruptly. And yet, he’s happy with how everything worked out.

“I’m grateful for the time I had in Cleveland,” he said. “I started my career there. The fans there, it’s a football town. As I mentioned multiple times it ended abruptly and unexpectedly, but we’re here now.

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m rolling with the punches. I’m happy to be a Panther.”