Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s timetable to heal from ankle injury, revealed

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with an injury and it’s very possible that he’s forced to miss some time while he recovers. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Panthers revealed Tuesday that Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain which could sideline him for 2-6 weeks.

Tests revealed that #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s high ankle sprain will likely take 2-6 weeks to heal, per source. There’s no other structural damage to the ankle. He wants to try to play on the injury as early as possible but that’s an uphill battle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2022

Fowler indicated that Mayfield is hoping to play through the injury, but it’s unclear if the Panthers on are on the same page as their quarterback in that regard. It was reported Monday that PJ Walker was expected to take over starting duties for the Panthers in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from the ankle injury.

Mayfield has played through injuries in the past, though it hasn’t always worked in his favor. Mayfield notably battled through various injuries in 2021 during his last season with the Browns. He appears to be willing to fight through pain once again to get onto the field with his teammates, but the Panthers may opt to keep him out to rest his ankle. As Fowler stated, it’s an “uphill battle” for Mayfield to suit up.

After firing Matt Rhule on Monday, the Panthers could look like a largely different team in Week 6, with the potential for both a new head coach and quarterback in position against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Perhaps a quarterback change wouldn’t be the worst thing for Carolina. Baker Mayfield has struggled in 2022. He’s completed just 54.9 percent of his pass attempts for four touchdowns and four interceptions and has the Panthers at 1-4 through five weeks.

A 2-6 week timetable is extremely vague, but that’s just the nature of an ankle sprain such as the one Mayfield is dealing with. If he progresses well, the Panthers could get him back in time for Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. A six-week absence would line Mayfield up to return far later in the season, potentially after their bye in Week 13.