Over the last couple of seasons, Brian Burns has generated a lot of noise on the trade market. That's not entirely surprising: the Carolina Panthers' star pass rusher is extremely talented, but he also plays on a bad team. He's an easy trade candidate to a playoff team that is looking to bolster their edge rushers.

With Brian Burns nursing an elbow injury and the trade rumors around him, fans are wondering about the Panthers star's status. It seems like Burns will be good to go for Carolina in their game against the Houston Texans, per Ian Rapoport. Fellow defensive player and linebacker Frankie Luvu is a likely go as well.

“#Panthers star pass-rusher Brian Burns, who suffered an elbow injury in Thursday's practice, is likely to go today, source said. He won't be 100%, but he's pushing to play. Meanwhile, LB Frankie Luvu (hip) is listed as questionable and expected to go.”

The interest in Brian Burns dates back to the 2022 season. The Los Angeles Rams had interest in the Panthers star at the time. However, the team was not willing to trade Burns to LA, or any other team for that matter. In the end, Burns ended up staying in Carolina for the rest of the season.

That stance has not changed at all this season. The Panthers are interested in moving some defenders this trade deadline, but Burns is expected to stay. Carolina views Burns as a foundational piece on defense with his pass rush prowess. That pass rush will be critical to their Week 8 game as they look to pressure CJ Stroud and notch their first win of the season.