The Carolina Panthers are being aggressive as the 2023 NFL trade deadline fast approaches, making calls across the league as both buyers and sellers. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is still available for the right price, and the team is “listening” on safety Jeremy Chinn while also fielding outside interest on cornerback Donte Jackson, according to The Athletic.

One player who seems increasingly likely to stay in Charlotte past Halloween? Star pass-rusher Brian Burns, a rumored trade candidate dating back to last season.

“Carolina permitted wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to seek a trade and will listen on safety Jeremy Chinn,” Diana Russini of The Athletic reported on Saturday. “The young safety is dealing with a quad injury that could get him back on the field by December, a team source shared with The Athletic. This injury could make a trade undesirable for another team, but the player is still considered available. As for the best Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns, I do not get the sense Carolina is expecting to trade him, but they have been getting calls on him. My colleague Joe Person has also reported that cornerback Donte Jackson is getting some interest around the league.”

The Panthers have gotten off to a disastrous start in 2023, winless entering their Week 7 bye. Carolina next takes the field on October 29th against the Houston Texans, led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft behind Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young. Stroud has thoroughly outplayed Young so far this season, among many layered reasons why Carolina is seeking change at the deadline.

Expect the Panthers to be among the most active teams in football leading up to October 31st. While this season may not be salvageable, that hardly means Carolina can pass up the opportunity to make long-term improvements to its roster, fostering the development of Young and other franchise building blocks in the process.