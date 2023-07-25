Coming to the Carolina Panthers as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bryce Young will have plenty of expectations on his shoulder. But as Young gets acclimated to the Carolina, the quarterback has been well embraced with his teammates and has begun to build the foundation of the Panthers.

After drafting Young, the Panthers went out and signed former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst. Most recently playing with Joe Burrow, Hurst sees some similarities to the rookie quarterback. With Hurst now preparing to be Young's safety blanket, the TE thinks Carolina is in good hands at quarterback, via team reporter Augusta Stone.

“He's going to go about his business a certain way, kind of like last year when I was with Joe,” Hurst said. “He's not in your face; he's not screaming. He's in there watching film every day.”

“And it just makes you want to be on top of your game,” Hurst continued. “You don't want to let guys down because you know they're going to come to practice every single day – they're going to be on top of their stuff, so you better be on top as well.”

With Burrow, Hayden Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Now playing with Young, Hurst will look to build a rapport on the field and help fill space over the middle.

All eyes will be on Bryce Young as he begins his tenure with the Panthers. However, Hurst and company are making sure Young knows he isn't taking on the challenge alone.