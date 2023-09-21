What seemed inevitable has all but been confirmed, as Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is expected to miss Sunday's game due to an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Young popped up on the Panthers' injury report on Wednesday after being evaluated following Monday night's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He did not practice and followed suit on Thursday, casting doubt on his game status for a Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in April's draft to make Young their franchise quarterback. He struggled in his first two NFL games, both Carolina losses, and will now have to watch game three from the sidelines.

It is unclear how long the injury will keep Young out, but it sounds like the Panthers tried to get him ready on a short week and it just didn’t work out. Having more than a full week of rest should help the healing process and no one from Carolina has indicated that Young's status for Week 4 is in question.

Regardless, it's never good for a franchise when an injury hampers the progress of its new starting quarterback. Bryce Young will try to remain a factor for the Panthers on the sidelines this week in Seattle.

Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton is now in line to make his first start for the Panthers. He signed a two-year contract with Carolina after starting 14 games for the Saints last season. He went 6-8 as a starter, throwing for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.