The Carolina Panthers started the 2024 NFL season seeking growth after their tough 2023 campaign. However, the Carolina possesses a lowly 1-6 record through seven weeks of action. The Panthers made a major quarterback change early in the season, starting Andy Dalton over former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. But with Dalton facing an injury, Carolina is turning back to Young for help.

Andy Dalton has sustained a sprained thumb injury, and as a result, the Panthers are going to start Bryce Young in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.