Bryce Young couldn't praise his Panthers teammates enough in comments after the team's win over the Falcons.

With 7:35 to play and the Atlanta Falcons clinging to a 7-6 lead, Bryce Young had the chance to capture win number two for the Carolina Panthers. On a day where offense was a a premium, Young seized the opportunity by conducting a 17-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a game-winning Eddy Pineiro field goal.

After the win, Young was eager to praise his teammates for stepping up on the game's final drive. “We're down in that situation, obviously gotta have it. (Jonathan) Mingo ran a great route, got match coverage, ran a great route and made it easy for me,” Young gushed in his comments after the win, courtesy of The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye.

“So in a big-time moment like that, seeing Mingo step up, not surprising at all. It was great, it was key.”

Young also lauded DJ Chark in his post-game presser.

“Same thing with DJ. Just wanted to give him a chance, give him a shot obviously. Big play, wanna get into field goal position. Wanna make sure you're keeping the drive going and just wanna give DJ a chance. And again, he stepped up in a huge moment.”

Young, Panthers solid in win

Hoping to put the struggles of the Frank Reich era behind them, the Panthers played spoiler in Week 15. Their defeat of the Falcons knocked Atlanta out of the top spot in the NFC South and greatly damaged their playoff odds.

Obviously, Carolina will not be playing postseason football. But it was a solid win and an efficient performance from the rookie Young. Maybe not a turning point exactly, but at least something to build on and give the people in the Panthers building a reason to smile, something that hasn't happened much during the 2023 season.