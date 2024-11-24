The Carolina Panthers have not had a great 2024 campaign. Carolina now has a record of 3-8 after losing a close game against the Chiefs on Sunday. The Panthers were in the game until the final seconds and came very close to getting a signature win against one of the NFL's best teams.

Panthers QB Bryce Young got the start against the Chiefs on Sunday. Young was asked after the game what the keys to his own turnaround have been after being benched earlier in the season. He gave an honest answer that gave some love to his teammates and coaches.

“I'm the leader of my teammates, you know it's not just me at all,” Young said during his postgame press conference via ESPN's David Newton. “We've all kind of come to our own in the system, obviously having more time to just form our identity. All of us as a unit are, I think, starting to do that.”

Young may be continuing his development as an NFL quarterback, but he recognizes it was not enough to beat the Chiefs.

“Didn't do enough to get it done today,” Young continued. “So we still have a long way to go. A lot of things to clean up, a lot of things to get better at. I think just all of us, playing on each other and leaning on each other, and having that time to come together and form our identity.”

The Panthers did not win, but this is the type of game that can make a rebuild team feel good about where they're headed.

Panthers coach Dave Canales praises QB Bryce Young despite loss

Panthers head coach Dave Canales spoke highly of QB Bryce Young after the game. He praised Young for making the most of his opportunities the last several weeks.

“Bryce is certainly making the most of his opportunities,” Canales said via the Associated Press. “And he is making a statement to all of us. Showing us he can make plays in critical areas. He did a great job extending today.”

Canales also said Young will “absolutely” remain Carolina's starter next week. This breaks a streak of Canales waiting a day or two before announcing the starting QB.

Young said after the game that he tries to keep things simple for himself.

“For me, I just want to focus on what I can control,” Young said. “Regardless, I always have the same mindset and preparation, wanting to be better throughout the week. I am definitely grateful for confidence.”

Next up for the Panthers is a Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.