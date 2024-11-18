In his second stint as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young is 2-1 since taking the job back from Andy Dalton. As such, head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Young will remain in the starting lineup ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Bryce will play this week,” Canales said in his presser on Monday, via team reporter Sheena Quick. “This is about the continued progress. It's about Bryce looking more and more confident as he's out there. In Germany, I just felt a real confidence and aggressiveness to his play and of course, the end result, winning. He continues to do things to put us in a position to put him back out there and continue to build on that.”

While securing the first win streak of his career in the NFL, Young completed just 15 passes for 126 yards against the Giants in Week 10. It was his second straight game going under 200 passing yards, but he threw an early touchdown to rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders and avoided committing any turnovers in the game. It was his first start of 2024 without an interception, albeit against a New York secondary that has a league-low one interception on the season.

Dave Canales remains non-committal on Bryce Young

Despite the team's first win streak since 2022, Canales would not commit to Young as the starter moving forward. His reasoning remains unclear, though Young only got the starting job back when Dalton injured his thumb in a car crash ahead of Week 8.

The controversial positional battle between Young and Dalton originated when Canales and the Panthers decided to bench Young just two games into the 2024 season. Dalton would win his first start with the team but go just 1-4 overall before inadvertently handing the reigns back to the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick. Since then, Young has played the best ball of his professional career and remains atop the depth chart even with Dalton fully healthy.