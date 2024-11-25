Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is a full go for the team's upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as was announced by head coach Dave Canales in one of his most recent press conferences.

Young was touch and go there for a little while, but he has since settled into a quarterback who looks like he can be a week in and week out starter. According to Canales, Young has proven that to those around him and is bringing out the best in his supporting cast, via Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340.

“I don't have to make any statements,” he said. “He's making it for himself. He's continued to show us the progress we're looking for, bringing our skill players to life. (Wide receiver) Xavier (Legette) played the X (receiver) position today, so, just, kudos to Xavier as well, just taking on a new role and finding some success there.”

“There are a couple plays he would love to have back, I'm sure. He would be the first to tell you that. But, talking about Bryce, again, it's the coaching staff, it's his teammates (that are recognizing that). He's showing us what he can do when he's out there.”

In Young's most recent outing, the 30-27 narrow loss to this Kansas City Chiefs, Young completed 21 of his 35 passing attempts for 263 yards and one touchdown, coming up just short of getting a victory over the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

“I'm leaning on my teammates. I think it's not just me, at all,” Young said after the game. “I think we've all kind of come to our own within the system. Obviously, having more time to form our identity. All of us as a unit, I think are just starting to do that.”

Bryce Yong will have an opportunity to continue impressing Canales when the Buccaneers come to town.