The Carolina Panthers' flight to Germany paid off, as they came away with a 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Giants. In the victory, Bryce Young continued to show head coach Dave Canales why he deserves to remain under center.

Young completed 15-of-25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. His numbers may not jump off the page, however, they surely made an impact on Canales' thought process, via David Newton of ESPN.

“Certainly, Bryce made a great statement for himself,” Canales said.

He wouldn't go as far as to name Young the surefire QB1 moving forward. However, Canales acknowledged that Young took the next step in his development. Furthermore, he was proud of the Panthers being able to turn their Week 9 victory into a win streak.

“I'm so proud of Bryce for taking the next step again,” Canales said. “I just love that we're building on the weeks.”

Young got Carolina on the board first, finding Ja'Tavion Sanders for a five-yard touchdown. The Panthers added a field goal for extra measure to go up 10-0 heading into halftime. While the Giants found the end zone for the first time on a long Tyrone Tracy run, the Panthers countered by seeing Chuba Hubbard score from one-yard out.

New York wouldn't stop throwing punches though and sent the game into overtime with both teams tied at 17. The Giants even got the first possession of OT. But they literally fumbled it away, giving possession back to the Panthers. After three straight runs, Eddy Pineiro kicked the game-winning 36-yard field goal.

Bryce Young was able to limit the turnovers and lead his team to victory. He was efficient in his play and looked in control of the offense. Carolina will want to see a bit more playmaking ability from the former No. 1 overall pick. But it was clear there were signs of progression from Young against the Giants.

After two straight wins, Dave Canales will be hard-pressed to remove Young from the QB1 role. But if the quarterback continues performing as he has, the head coach will have no complaints.