As the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Bryce Young continues to showcase his resilience, adaptability, and leadership skills. In Sunday’s dramatic 36-30 overtime victory against the Arizona Cardinals, Young demonstrated his athleticism with a career-high 68 rushing yards and his toughness, bouncing back from a brutal hit to deliver a game-winning performance.

Young’s ability to lead the Panthers to their third game-winning drive of the season has helped the team establish a stronger identity heading into the season’s final stretch.

“This is just big for us,” Young said after the game. “We talked about this last part of the season being a great opportunity just for us to finish, to set the tone for the future. Kind of just lay the foundation of where we want to go.”

Young completed 17 of 26 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 107.5 passer rating — his highest of the season. More importantly, he showcased his versatility, running for critical first downs and even rushing for a touchdown. Panthers head coach Dave Canales praised Young’s decision-making and poise.

Bryce Young and the Panthers are finding their voice as the season nears a close

“He just played fast again,” Canales said. “He was really decisive. You saw some of the scrambles early in the first half, where he was able to pick up some critical third downs for us. And again, just making some really nice throws when we needed him to.”

Young also turned heads with his ability to take a hit and keep going. Late in the game, he absorbed a tough blow to the chest while delivering a key pass to Tommy Tremble. Moments later, he found David Moore for a clutch fourth-quarter touchdown. Right guard Robert Hunt described how Young’s resilience inspires the team:

“That kid's as tough as nails, and I give him a lot of credit,” Hunt said. “I saw that hit, so I ran to him, and I was kinda like, ‘Yo, s—, are you all right?’ And he hopped up; he was smiling, so he’s ready to play, man.” Despite a challenging season, including being benched earlier in the year, Young has steadily improved. His ability to respond after a rough game against the Cowboys last week demonstrates his growth as a quarterback and leader.

“There’s no quit in this team at all, so I’m super grateful to be a part of it,” Young said. “Just our drive to finish, and that’s something that coach instills in us on a daily basis. I think it’s showing.” Young’s performance on Sunday reinforced his role as the Panthers’ future leader. As he continues to build his identity through grit, accuracy, and leadership, the Panthers are laying a foundation for long-term success.