After the Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Bryce Young following a 0-2 start, support has flown in. However, Young received some more support from his predecessor, Cam Newton. The former Panthers franchise quarterback vouched for Young on his “4th&1” podcast.

We can condemn Bryce Young all we want,” Newton said. “Bryce Young can’t say how he really feels, so I’m going to speak for him. ‘Coach help me out, please. I have no confidence. Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been a proven winner. It’s been hard for me to win here because first off, your seat has been a revolving door, let alone the seat of a GM.'”

Newton dealt with a similar fate in his final years of being with the Panthers. Although he dealt with injuries, the ending wasn't the prettiest. In March 2020, Carolina and owner David Tepper permitted Newton to seek a trade, but the team couldn’t find a partner. As a result, he was released later that month.

With the Panthers having a carousel of quarterbacks, they finally landed on the 2023 No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young. He was a winner everywhere he went. Young won the high school state championships with Mater Dei High School in California. He also won the Heisman trophy while in college, in addition to a National Championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What does Cam Newton believe the Panthers and Bryce Young need to win?

Even through a rocky rookie season, the Panthers drafted weapons to help their star quarterback. However, rookie star running back Jonathan Brooks is out with an injury, and rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette hasn't lived up to the expectations. Other than those two, there haven't been any legitimate weapons to make anyone fear the Panthers, offensively.

Newton emphasizes that Young doesn't have the right parts to truly win.

“The only person that I’ve seen some type of consistency is the owner himself in David Tepper,” Newton said. “The President has changed, the GM has changed, and the head coach has changed. So can you blame me for a lot of things it’s evident I’m not playing with confidence, but that confidence comes as a by-product of not having the resources that I need to win. Do I need to remind you, that I won everywhere that I’ve been.”

Newton had many weapons in his prime. Running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams helped Newton in the run game. Tight end Greg Olsen and wide receivers Steve Smith Sr. and Ted Ginn Jr. formed a lethal pass-catching unit.

While Young remains on the bench, he hopes to have his confidence back, along with some weapons that will help him thrive offensively.