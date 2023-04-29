Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers have already found their quarterback in Bryce Young. But as they continue their 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers made sure to get Young an explosive weapon.

Carolina has taken Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Mingo, who was taken with the No. 39 overall pick, was the first wide receiver off the board in the second-round.

Mingo spent four years at Ole Miss, appearing in 34 games. The wide receiver caught 112 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns. He turned his game up a notch in 2022, setting new career-bests in receptions (51), yards (861) and touchdowns (5).

His strong 2022 season ended with Mingo being named Second-team All-SEC. He’ll now join the Panthers looking to give Young and the offense an extra spark.

He’ll join a Panthers team that focused on improving at wide receiver throughout the offseason. Carolina added both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark. Mingo gives the Panthers a younger receiver to build around. With Young and Mingo joining the Panthers in the same draft class, they’ll be able to immediately work on their chemistry.

With Frank Reich implemented at head coach, the Panthers are looking to make a massive improvement on offense. Jonathan Mingo will now play a major role in Carolina’s growth. Selecting Bryce Young started a new era for the Panthers franchise. However, he can’t do it all on his own.

Mingo gives the Panthers another strong weapon to build around on offense. Young will look to be throwing passes to Mingo in Carolina for the foreseeable future.