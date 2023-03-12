After five seasons, DJ Moore and the Carolina Panthers have finally called it a day. Sent to the Chicago Bears along with four picks in exchange for the number one overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, the budding star wide receiver is heading to the Windy City to presumably serve as quarterback Justin Fields’ top-target for the 2023 season and beyond.

In response to the transaction, Moore crafted a heart-felt message on Twitter highlighting the love he has for the Panthers’ organization.

“I am forever grateful for the Carolina Panthers Organization for making my Dream come true by drafting me in ‘18. I want to Thank all of the people from top down who have made the start of this journey special for me in Carolina

Thank You & Much Love,” Moore wrote.

I am forever grateful for the Carolina Panthers Organization for making my Dream come true by drafting me in ‘18. I want to Thank all of the people from top down who have made the start of this journey special for me in Carolina

Thank You & Much Love ❤️✌🏽💫 pic.twitter.com/Eux0Xq03M7 — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) March 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since being drafted 24 overall back in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore has quickly established himself as one of the top young receivers in the game today. With three 1,000-plus yards to his name, the 25-year-old heads to the Bears with a total of 5,201 accumulated receiving yards which, interestingly enough, already eclipses Chicago’s all-time leading receiver, Johnny Morris’ total of 5059.

We see you, DJ MOORE! #TENvsCAR 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/GjhTr4sGG6 pic.twitter.com/KmiCCo4B5K — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2019

On top of all this, DJ Moore is also one of only seven players in NFL history to accumulate at least three seasons of 1,200 yards from scrimmage before the age of 26. The other names who have accomplished this feat are Randy Moss, Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, and Lance Altworth.

The highly talented wide out will now be looked upon to help Fields properly develop into the franchise quarterback Chicago believed he could be when selecting him 11 overall back in 2021.