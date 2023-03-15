A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Veteran NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen is now looking for a new home in the NFL after he got released by the Minnesota Vikings last week. Thielen is expected to generate considerable interest in NFL Free Agency, and among the teams already taking a look at him are the Carolina Panthers, who will get a visit from him this Wednesday.

“This is interesting: The #Panthers are expected to host former #Vikings WR Adam Thielen on a visit tomorrow.,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported. “The veteran has plenty left and Carolina will get the first look.”

Just based on their performance in 2022, the Panthers do look like a team that needs a boost to their offense downfield. Plus, they have just traded their best wideout last season in DJ Moore to the Chicago Bear as part of a package that got the Panthers the rights to the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. On that note, Adam Thielen seems to be a great talent to target for the Panthers, who averaged just 20.4 points and 176.2 passing yards per game in 2022 — 19th and 29th in the NFL, respectively, that season.

In what turned out to be his final season in Vikings uniform, Adam Thielen recorded 716 receiving yards and si touchdowns in 17 games during the 2022 NFL campaign. In nine seasons in Minnesota, Thielen racked up 6,682 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns on 534 receptions, while also getting a pair of Pro Bowl nods along the way.

At 32 years old, Thielen’s best days are now behind him, but there’s definitely plenty left in his tank.