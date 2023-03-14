Miles Sanders believes his time as a Philadelphia Eagle has come to an end following Philly’s signing of Rashaad Penny.

No more than an hour after the Eagles signed the former Seattle Seahawks running back to a one-year free agent deal, Sanders took to Twitter to voice his pleasure for his time in the City of Brotherly Love.

“To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart.🫶” Sanders said.

Sanders was drafted by the Eagles out of Penn State in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He averaged 5 yards per carry in 57 games across four seasons, scoring a total of 23 touchdowns in the span.

With Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley receiving the franchise tag from their respective teams, there’s an argument to be made that Miles Sanders is the best available running back in free agency.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sanders should have plenty of suitors of his own following his best season yet as a pro in 2022. He played in all 17 games and tallied career-highs in rushing attempts (259), rushing yards (1269) and rushing touchdowns (11).

Not only does it appear Sanders’ days in Philadelphia are over, but there’s also a very good chance he plays his home games outside the state of Pennsylvania for the first time in his life.

Sanders grew up in Swissvale, PA., just outside of Pittsburgh. He then attended Penn State before going to Philly as a pro.

Unless the Steelers want to make a splash and roll a two-headed monster out of the backfield by pairing Sanders and Najee Harris, Sanders will have to adjust to a new team and a new state.