The Carolina Panthers are once off to another disappointing start to the season, and they've recently benched Bryce Young in place of Andy Dalton. Fans in Carolina have probably been having a hard time trying to root for the team, and at this point, they're trying to make light of any situation. With the Panthers sitting at 0-2, the Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte made a joke outside of their restaurant.

The sign shows the records of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Matt Rhule, as they've all started their seasons with their respective records. At the bottom of the sign was Bryce Young, which had a 0-2 record.

Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 2-0 record, Darnold has led the Minnesota Vikings to a 2-0 record, and Rhule is leading Nebraska to a 2-0 record. As for Young, he won't have a chance in the near future to improve the Panthers' chances after being benched.

Bryce Young surprisingly benched for the Panthers

Right after the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Dave Canales said that he was going to stick beside Bryce Young. Things must have changed because a day later he announced that Andy Dalton would be the starter moving forward at quarterback. Young apparently didn't see the benching coming.

“A league source told me Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young didn't see the decision by {head} coach Dave Canales to bench him coming,” David Newton of ESPN NFL Nation reported on Monday. People who are close to Young were “very shocked” by the switch, and they felt that it “came out of nowhere,” a source told Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

Young has not had a strong start to his career, and it's hard to put the blame on him after being in multiple systems with not much talent on offense.