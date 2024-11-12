The Carolina Panthers have officially activated wide receiver Adam Thielen from the 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thielen, who missed the last seven games due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, now rejoins the active roster as the team heads into its bye week.

Thielen, 34, was a key contributor in the Panthers' early-season offense, recording eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown across the season's first three games. His touchdown in Week 3 against the Raiders came just before he was sidelined, temporarily halting his productive start with the team.

The Panthers are 3-7 following back-to-back wins, including a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants in Germany. Thielen’s return to the lineup provides a significant boost as Carolina’s offense has shown recent signs of improvement, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young finding his footing under center. The team is now preparing for a crucial stretch, looking to capitalize on its improving health status.

Panthers activate Adam Thielen, release Jordan Matthews

In another roster move, the Panthers released tight end Jordan Matthews, who joined the team earlier this season. Matthews’ departure opens a spot on the depth chart, potentially allowing for added flexibility as Carolina continues to integrate Thielen and other returning players.

Carolina’s injury recovery extends beyond Thielen. Rookie running back Jonathan Brooks, who has yet to make his NFL debut, may also be available when the Panthers return to action in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This potential influx of offensive talent provides a timely boost for the Panthers as they aim to carry their recent momentum into the latter half of the season.

With Thielen back on the roster, the Panthers look poised to strengthen their receiving corps, adding a veteran presence for Young as they navigate a challenging schedule ahead.