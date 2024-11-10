Even the referees had a little fun during the Germany game, but the Carolina Panthers got bad news with Miles Sanders’ injury. However, head coach Dave Canales had a two-word reaction to Chuba Hubbard’s career game after signing $33 million contract extension.

Canales didn't get a feeling of surprise from the performance, according to a post on X by David Newton.

Panthers' RB Chuba Hubbard had a career-high 153 yards rushing after getting 4-year, $33 million extension. Coach Dave Canales on what he saw, “Same Chuba.”

Eddy Pineiro kicked a 36-yard field goal in overtime to give the Panthers a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Munich.

Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard enjoys big German day

The Panthers won back-to-back game for the first time since last season, getting the workhorse effort from Hubbard. Canales said Hubbard means a lot to the franchise, according to charlotteobserver.com.

“It takes me back to — and I’m not comparing him to this player — but it takes me back to in 2010 where the Seahawks traded for Marshawn Lynch right before the (trade) deadline,” Canales said. “And it was about looking for the style, looking for the attitude. The toughness that fit the kind of football team that we want to be.

“As we went through those first games early on, and really just consistently through, Chuba has represented what I’m looking for as far as the run game goes. And as far as the mentality of the players we’re looking for. And so I just couldn’t be happier.”

Getting the deal done provided relief for the Panthers, Canales said.

“And when I found out that the deal was getting done, it was just like — I was so excited,” Canales said. “And Chuba and I shared a cool moment — just because it takes both sides. He’s got to believe in what we’re doing. And we believe in what he does. So I’m glad we were able to find that and get it done.”

Hubbard’s touchdown against the Giants came in the third quarter. New York had scored to make it 10-7, but Hubbard answered with a powerful 1-yard plunge to restore the Panthers' 10-point lead.

The game marked the third 100-yard effort of the season for Hubbard, and the first since Week 4. He has rushed for 665 this season with five touchdowns. Hubbard rushed for a carrer-high 902 yards in 2023.