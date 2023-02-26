After nine years with the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr is now entering NFL free agency. As Carr looks for his next team, there will undoubtedly be a long line of suitors.

In those nine years, Carr threw for 35,222 yards and 217 touchdowns. Both are Raiders’ franchise highs. However, with a $40 million cap hit and little playoff success to show for his stats, Las Vegas decided to part ways.

Still, it isn’t often a player like Derek Carr hits the open market. He has made 142 starts in his career. The QB has proven he could step in and start for many NFL franchises immediately. If a team is a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender, Carr fits that role perfectly.

Missing out on $40 million, Carr will look for a team that offers him a substantial contract. However, he’ll also want a team with a strong foundation who is capable of competing in the postseason. These three teams give Carr the best opportunity for immediate success.

The Buccaneers have seen Tom Brady retire after an illustrious NFL career. Rather than rebuild, the Buccaneers could look to go the veteran route in replacing Brady.

Not only did Brady retire, but backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert is a free agent. That leaves Kyle Trask as the only QB on Tampa’s roster. Trask has attempted just nine passes at the NFL level.

Trask has gotten heaps of praise from former head coach Bruce Arians to new offensive coordinator Dave Canales. However, Tampa Bay would be trusting an inexperienced QB under center. That’s quite the fall off from Brady.

Even Carr wouldn’t hit Brady’s standards. However, pairing him with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would give the Buccaneers a ferocious passing attack once again. Tampa has some major problems in the run game. But a Carr led offense and the Buccaneers’ existing defense could certainly make some noise in the NFC.

The Saints were the team most closely connected to Carr during his final days on the Raiders. After Carr refused a trade, perhaps the pair could unite through free agency.

New Orleans reportedly had a deal in place to trade for Carr. However, the quarterback decided to decline the deal so he could seek his own team out as a free agent. However, Carr did spend some time at Saints’ headquarters, meaning the Saints could have a leg up on the race.

What’s a fact is their need for a QB. Both Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston struggled for New Orleans in 2022. It’s clear the Saints are still in search of their quarterback post-Drew Brees.

The Saints’ defense is one of the best in the league. They ranked sixth in total defense, allowing 314.8 yards per game. Pairing Carr with Chris Olave on offense could bring the Saints back to the top of the NFC South.

Speaking of defense, the Jets were one spot higher than New Orleans, allowing 311.1 YPG. Their defense makes New York one of the most enticing options for Carr.

The Jets’ had an unimpressive carousel at QB this past season. Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco all proved that they aren’t the quarterback of the future in New York. But once the Jets do find their quarterback, their potential skyrockets.

Alongside their strong defense, New York had the third-best run game in the NFL, averaging 189.4 yards per game. The Jets just saw Sauce Gardner win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Garrett Wilson win Offensive Rookie of the Year. The foundation is strong in New York.

Jets’ owner Woody Johnson has already said he’s committed to adding a veteran quarterback. Derek Carr could be the missing piece for a deep Jets playoff run.