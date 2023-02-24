Derek Carr is probably the second-most interesting name in the NFL trade market right now (second only to Aaron Rodgers). The Las Vegas Raiders QB is one of the better QBs in the league, and has proven his worth before this year. There’s a reason why teams like the Jets and the Saints are interested in picking him up. Amid all the hubbub surrounding Carr, though, it’s reported that three more teams are interested in the QB, per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

“Three other teams have recently called and connected with Derek Carr,” (ESPN analyst Jeff) Darlington said, declining to identify them while adding that his visits with the Jets and Saints went very well.”

The three teams were not named by Darlington, but fans take probably take a guess as to which teams might be interested in Derek Carr. Perhaps the Carolina Panthers would want a real upgrade at quarterback? Or maybe the Commanders will want a proven QB to pair with their recent signing of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy? Many teams would want the services of the Raiders QB.

It’s also possible that this is just a smokescreen set by Derek Carr’s camp to hurry up trade negotiations. Having more teams in the mix adds pressure to the Saints and Jets (two teams known to be competing for Carr) to complete a trade sooner with the Raiders. Either team would benefit from having Carr’s veteran savvy under center for next year.

The only thing that’s almost certain to happen is that the Raiders will trade Derek Carr. After a disappointing year under Josh McDaniels, Carr’s time with Las Vegas seemed to finally run its course. We’ll see which team eventually lands the star QB.