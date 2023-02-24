After spending nine years playing for the Las Vegas Raiders’ organization, Derek Carr is looking for his next NFL franchise. As Carr looks for his next team, the quarterback’s asking price has become more clear.

Carr is seeking $35+ million annually via ESPN’s Diana Russini. A contract at that size would tie him with the Vikings Kirk Cousins for ninth-highest in the league among QBs.

Derek Carr leads the Raiders as one of the franchise’s best quarterbacks. He holds the franchise record in both passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). Carr was a four-time Pro Bowler. However, beyond his stats, Las Vegas didn’t see much success on the field with Carr at the helm.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Raiders went just 63-79 under Carr. After Carr joined the team in 2014 – when the Raiders were still based in Oakland – Las Vegas made the playoffs just twice. On both occasions, they lost in the Wild Card Round.

Still, Carr has proven to be a solid starting quarterback. It isn’t often a quarterback of his caliber hits the open market.He might not be Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson, but Carr provides a solid, serviceable option to a team in need of quarterback help.

But for Derek Carr to sign, it is going to come at a hefty price. His contract demand is slightly lower than what he would’ve made if he remained with the Raiders. But as he goes into the next phase of his NFL life, Carr is trying to find the best fit possible. He’s also looking for the team that can match his lofty ask.