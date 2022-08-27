Panthers receive positive injury update on Derrick Brown after Sam Darnold is carted off field

The Carolina Panthers had a rather bizarre Friday night. They won their preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills, yes. However, that win came with some significant losses. Two key players on their roster were taken out of the game, with Sam Darnold and Derrick Brown getting injured in the same game. That was a scary sight for Panthers fans.

At the very least, though, the Panthers got some good news on Derrick Brown. The defensive tackle was abruptly taken out of the game without any warning. Afterwards, it was revealed that Brown was pulled because of an oblique injury. Luckily, said injury was minor, and Brown escaped any serious injury. (via Ian Rapoport)

This was described as a minor strain. Some good news on a rough injury night. https://t.co/Q2nA6aA1Bf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

While Brown got off easy, Sam Darnold wasn’t so lucky with his injury. The backup Panthers quarterback badly twisted his ankle during the game against the Bills. Eventually, Darnold’s injury was ruled as a high ankle strain. It’s the best possible outcome given the circumstances, but it still means Darnold might be out for more than a month.

After a lackluster 2021 season, the Panthers are looking to bounce back this season with a new man under center: Baker Mayfield. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback was acquired by the team late into the offseason. So far, things have been looking good for Mayfield: wrestling the QB1 spot away from Darnold prior to his injury.

Can the Panthers sneak their way into a postseason appearance next season? Their roster screams no, but hey, crazier things have happened. If Baker Mayfield is under center, anything is possible.