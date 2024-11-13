Having Bryce Young under center has resulted in two straight wins for the Carolina Panthers. As they enter their bye week, the Panthers aren't expected to make any changes under center.

Carolina felt Young played better in their Week 10 win over the New York Giants, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He had 45 fewer passing yards, but he played efficiently. Ultimately, that growth in the pocket has the Panthers leaning towards giving Young another opportunity.

Despite those two wins, head coach Dave Canales has refused to name Young the team's starter moving forward. Maybe it's gamesmanship or maybe it's mentorship, but Canales is keeping that information close to the vest. Still, it's not hard to blame him for sticking with Young after actually adding some wins to the record book.

It wasn't long ago that Young was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. He didn't enter the league to much success and still holds just a 4-17 record as a starter. Some of that was his own fault, but it's not like the Panthers have put an organization in front of him to succeed. Canales decided to bench Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton earlier in the season, looking to send a message.

Injuries have now kept Dalton out, and Young has run with his opportunity. His numbers still don't jump off the page, with 820 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. But Young is showing an ability to control the offense. If he can continue to limit turnovers and make smart decisions, then Carolina will have something to work with.

But the Panthers can only mold their quarterback of the future if Bryce Young is on the field. Even with their two wins, Carolina is still just 3-7 on the season. By keeping Young under center, Canales and company can get a fair look on if he can truly be the QB1 moving forward.