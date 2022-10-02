Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey injury update brings mixed bag ahead of Week 4 vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey’s strong start to the new season could come to an abrupt halt on Sunday. Then again, maybe not. The Carolina Panthers star running backs’ latest injury update delivers a confusingly mixed bag ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, there’s a good chance that CMC is able to suit up on Sunday despite the fact that he’s officially been tagged a questionable:

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a thigh injury, is likely to play vs. the Cardinals, per source. McCaffrey missed two practices last week, a sign he might not be at full strength.

McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday after missing two consecutive days. He wasn’t a full participant, though, and it is clear that this man is not at a hundred percent.

For what it’s worth, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule did say that he is “very hopeful” that the 26-year-old will be able to take the field against the Cardinals.

Not having Christian McCaffrey on the field will be a huge blow for the Panthers, especially after the All-Pro RB is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. Despite CMC’s strong start, however, Carolina is still 1-2 after three games. Without McCaffrey in the mix, the Panthers are going to have a tougher time trying to beat Kyler Murray and Co.

Should McCaffrey end up sitting out Sunday’s clash, his next chance to return would be next Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.