Christian McCaffrey reacts to Baker Mayfield being named Panthers QB1

The Carolina Panthers recently named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback heading into the regular season.

After being traded to the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, Mayfield beat out last year’s starting quarterback Sam Darnold for the QB1 job.

With the decision to name Mayfield the starter coming on Monday, several Panthers players are just now getting the opportunity to speak out. One notable player to give their opinion is star running back Christian McCaffrey.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Christian McCaffrey was asked about the Panthers’ quarterback situation.

Hear what Christian McCaffrey said about Baker Mayfield winning the starting job… pic.twitter.com/CbfHC6Y5m3 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) August 23, 2022

Chrisitan McCaffrey spoke highly of his new QB1, saying, “We’re excited. Baker’s excited obviously. You know, everyone on the team is rallying around him and excited about the opportunity.

When asked the question of one thing that he has learned about Baker Mayfield, McCaffrey gave a long but insightful answer, stating, “I don’t know. You never know what to expect when guys come in but I can tell you what though, he’s been very diligent. He’s extremely smart. He works very hard, he’s in here at 5 a.m. every day. He’s a great guy, a great teammate.”

McCaffrey finished by talking about the way that the Panthers quarterback battle had played out. He specifically spoke about how Sam Darnold and Mayfield have worked alongside each other. He said, “ I think the way that he, and Sam, that dynamic has been incredible. Very professional, competitive, but as respectful and professional as you can imagine. So he’s been awesome to work with and I’m extremely excited to work with him”

Throughout his career, Mayfield has been ridiculed by people within the media. But his teammates have always seemed to support him. As he makes himself comfortable with the Panthers, this still seems to be the case. He has seemingly won over the locker room. Now, he will have to produce for the team.