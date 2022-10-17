Christian McCaffrey reacts to escalating trade rumors amid lost season

Rumors have already started about a potential trade involving Carolina Panthers star do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey. While McCaffrey has definitely heard of the rumors, he made it clear that his focus will continue to be only on the task at hand as a member of the Panthers. Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer asked McCaffrey about the rumors the tailback has been hearing and what he feels about them following the Panthers’ 24-10 road loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

“All that stuff’s out of my control,” Christian McCaffrey said. “My job is to be the best Carolina Panther I can be and do everything I can for my teammates,” he continued.

I asked #Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey about his thoughts and feelings on the constant trade reports and rumors this week … as well as how the offense was basically him today: pic.twitter.com/lwEtZU3vyt — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 16, 2022

Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers are still in contention for a playoff spot, but it is becoming clearer every week that they are not going to be part of the party beyond the regular season. They are 1-5 through six weeks, with their offense still clunky. Even the talented McCaffrey is struggling to be a consistent performer for the team in part because of the seemingly unhealthy offensive environment around him in Carolina.

The Buffalo Bills are among those to be rumored as a potential trade destination for Christian McCaffrey, but until the needle is significantly moved, it is likely that he finishes the 2022 NFL regular season in a Panthers uniform.

Christian McCaffrey signed a four-year extension with the Carolina Panthers worth $64 million in 2020. His current deal won’t expire at least until the end of the 2025 NFL season.