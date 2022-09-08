Christian McCaffrey sounds off on Baker Mayfield erasing old reputation

Baker Mayfield has locked himself in as the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback. And he clearly has the support of the locker room.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield was traded to the Panthers during the offseason. Since leaving the Browns, Mayfield has been on the receiving end of several tough remarks from people within the organization.

At one point, it seemed that Baker Mayfield would be the savior of the Browns. The team selected him with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Unfortunately for both sides, it didn’t work out. But both Mayfield and the Browns have moved on. And the Panthers’ new QB1 seems ready to take on the season.

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was recently asked about his QB1 in Baker Mayfield and how the offense was running.

According to the Associated Press’s Steve Reed, Christian McCaffrey stated, “Once again, Baker is on a new team so anybody’s reputation in the past, in the past. So for us, it’s just about this week and, sometimes there will be times where those plays need to be made by us and times where maybe we’re more efficient but I’m not a quarterback so I don’t know.”

CMC on QB1 Baker Mayfield pic.twitter.com/YSJmK9ldOe — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 7, 2022

Chrisitan McCaffrey was also asked about how the timing on the offense has improved as Mayfield has taken more snaps. He stated, “It’s been great. The communication of all levels has been great, timing has been great. You know, we’ve had so much time. I know it doesn’t seem like it but it feels like we’ve got a lot of reps together.”

Christian McCaffrey has long been a force in the passing game for this Panthers offense. It sounds like he and Baker Mayfield could be connecting early and often throughout the season.