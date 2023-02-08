San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy proved to be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 season. After being the last pick in the draft, Purdy ultimately led his team to the NFC Championship. With his performance, he shocked many around the league, including teammate Christian McCaffrey.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, McCaffrey spoke about what he saw from Purdy in year one. He made it clear that the rookie quarterback exceeded all of his expectations.

“Playing NFL football at the quarterback position is incredibly difficult. And to come in as a rookie and to handle himself the way he did, to put the ball where he put it, was very impressive. I’ve played with a lot of quarterbacks in six years, and what he did, I didn’t think could be done by a rookie quarterback and he proved me wrong.” said McCaffrey.

Following injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, it was Purdy who stepped in as the 49ers starting quarterback. Purdy quickly made his presence felt. He finished the regular season throwing for 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. On the ground, he added one rushing touchdown

In the playoffs, Brock Purdy found much of the same success. In total, he threw for 569 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers offense, Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC Championship game. The young quarterback is now expected to have surgery in the coming weeks.

With what Purdy showed in year one, he could very well earn the starting job when he is healthy once again. It appears that he has already gained the support of Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the locker room.