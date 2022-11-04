Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard’s Week 9 status is good news for D’Onta Foreman fantasy managers

D’Onta Foreman is about to get another huge opportunity for the Carolina Panthers and his fantasy football managers. Fellow halfback Chuba Hubbard, dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 7, has been ruled out for the team’s upcoming contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to David Newton of ESPN. While it’s bad news for Hubbard and the Panthers, it’s a big-time chance for Foreman to keep producing well.

As Newton notes, Hubbard’s absence will result in a large workload for D’Onta Foreman once again. The Texas Longhorns product has handled at least 17 touches in each of the last two weeks since the Christian McCaffrey trade, producing at least 118 yards in each game.

While Foreman’s Week 7 usage was promising, his Week 8 usage was even more so. The Panthers legitimately utilized Foreman like a bellcow running back, handing him the rock 26 times.

With that kind of volume, it would be surprising to see the Panthers halfback post anything less than strong RB2-level numbers for his fantasy football managers.

Plus, the Bengals defense has been fairly giving to opposing halfbacks, allowing over 120 rushing yards per game to their opponents. On top of that, Cincinnati is fresh off of getting gashed by Nick Chubb and the Browns, who lit up the scoreboard to the tune of 172 total rushing yards, three touchdowns on the ground and 32 points scored.

The only scenario where Foreman might not produce is if the Bengals enjoy an offensive bounce-back and quickly race out to an early lead, forcing the Panthers to abandon the run.

Outside of that scenario, there’s little stopping Foreman from rumbling to another top-15 finish at the position.