D’Onta Foreman pulls off feat Christian McCaffrey never did for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have looked like a hungrier team ever since Matt Rhule was ousted and a few players were traded away, and that was evident again on Sunday. In a wild back-and-forth battle vs. the Falcons, young RB D’Onta Foreman had the game of his career, scoring three rushing touchdowns during the NFC South rivalry clash. In fact, Foreman’s feat was something not even recently-traded Christian McCaffrey accomplished during his tenure with the Panthers, per Ryan McDowell.

Foreman had a day to remember against the Falcons. He rushed 23 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, having dominated since taking over the RB1 role after McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Amid the Panthers’ insane comeback bid against the Falcons, Foreman was unstoppable on the ground.

Foreman picked up his second 100+ rushing yard outing in as many weeks, having had logged 118 yards against the Buccaneers in Week 7. While he didn’t score in that game, he more than made up for it with three trips to the end zone on Sunday against Atlanta in the jaw-dropping comeback.

Those were Foreman’s first three touchdowns on the entire season, so to say the three-score outing came from out of nowhere is an understatement. Prior to Sunday’s game, Foreman had just five touchdown rushes in his entire career. It’s safe to assume he’ll be receiving a game ball in the aftermath.

It was a miracle comeback for the team and there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic with D’Onta Foreman tearing it up in the backfield and PJ Walker coming into his own. While DJ Moore and Walker may end up taking home the limelight for their last-second heroics to tie the game, Foreman was the real X-factor for the Panthers in Week 8.