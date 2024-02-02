Will Dave Canales and Bryce Young bring glory to the Panthers?

Finishing last in the NFC South with only two wins was not the ideal rookie season for Bryce Young. Fans started to question his legitimacy as the first overall pick, especially after CJ Stroud led his squad to the playoffs. Things may start to change for the Carolina Panthers rookie and it could be for the better. Dave Canales outlined how he can turn things around just like with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, via Joe Person of The Athletic.

“We are going to become what Bryce is great at. We are going to grow to the capacity that he can handle. There has got to be a commitment and discipline about that. There is a growth curve there with Baker, ‘Here's where we are at today, based on the information we have, let's get into these situations where we see he is most confident',” Dave Canales said.

The Buccaneers saw much success with Canales and Baker Mayfield in the offense. They got to the Divisional round with him. Mayfield even put up a solid campaign for the former first-overall pick to be in the Comeback Player of the Year race. A similar formula could be used to hone the Panthers rookie and get him a better career trajectory.

There was a lot to be desired in Bryce Young's production during his rookie campaign. He notched 2,877 passing yards on a 59.% completion percentage which only led the Panthers to a touchdown 11 times. With Canales leading the way, he could still make battles with CJ Stroud competitive. They could even make a deep postseason push in the near future.