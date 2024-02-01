Canales, Panthers stick with Ejiro Evero.

Despite several interview requests and meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons twice for their head coaching position, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is expected to stay with the team, per Ari Meirov.

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales gets a huge win in keeping Evero on the staff. The 43-year-old is one of the most respected coordinators in the league and is touted as a fantastic play-caller.

The Panthers finished with the fourth-ranked total defense in 2o23, though they allowed 24.5 points per game. When Evero was defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in 2022, the unit finished as the seventh-best total defense.

Evero was highly coveted this offseason and rightly so. The Panthers blocked interviews with three different teams in hopes of retaining their defensive coordinator. They did just that and can look forward to having another solid defense in 2024.

Dave Canales will be the third different head coach (fifth if you count the interims) for the Panthers in the span of three seasons. There is pressure on him and the franchise as a whole to improve in 2024. Having a coordinator like Ejiro Evero on your staff can work wonders and Canales gets a big boost with him sticking around.

The Panthers haven’t had a winning season since 2017, and have to show a seven-win improvement next season if they want to get that after a 2-15 season in 2023. Carolina has some players to build around and has to hope that year two for Bryce Young will be much better than year one.

The Panthers can stay in games next season with the talent they have on defense, but they need to hold opponents to more field goals than touchdowns. Carolina allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the NFL in 2023 and the fourth most total.

Ejiro Evero's fingerprints will be all over the Panthers defense for another season and there is reason to believe they'll be even better in 2024.