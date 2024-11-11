Following their second consecutive win, Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales dropped an update about running backs Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders, according to David Newton of ESPN.



“Panthers coach Dave Canales says running back Chuba Hubbard “is good to go.' Says Miles Sanders is ankle/foot and he'll have a timeline for any potential time missed later.”



Hubbard had a dominant showing and arguably the best of his career. He rushed 28 times for 153 yards, and a rushing touchdown. He consistently ripped off first downs and big-chunk plays. The New York Giants defensive unit had no answer for him throughout the game. Hubbard even got the game ball after the Panthers won.

For Sanders, his performance left much to be desired. He only had two rushing attempts for five yards on the day. Although Hubbard has been the No. 1 option, Sanders is still reliable at the position. It was only two seasons ago that he posted his lone 1,000 rushing yards and a 10+ touchdown season. Since landing with Carolina, it's been a downward trend.

The Panthers will lead with Chuba Hubbard instead of Miles Sanders as RB1.

Last season, he only rushed for 432 yards and one touchdown, while starting five games. Hubbard came into the mix and took over the starting role. This offseason, the Panthers selected Jonathon Brooks from Texas football in the NFL Draft. While Brooks is dealing with an ACL injury, that might be the guy the franchise has their eyes set on.

Regardless, Hubbard and Sanders are the No. 1 and two options at the spot. This rushing attack has been pivotal in securing the Panthers' last two wins. Not to mention, one of which was against the New Orleans Saints, their division rival. As a result, quarterback Bryce Young has played some efficient football. He's completed over 60% of his passes in the last three games.

Also, Young's chemistry with Hubbard has been there, especially on checkdowns. Hubbard isn't the receiving back like Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffrey but he can get his quarterback out of trouble. The past two games have highlighted Hubbard as the clear option.

For Carolina, they head into a bye week before taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. With a top 5 defense in the league, the Panthers are in for a tough matchup. If Hubbard can continue his production as the workhorse and the RB1, they can give the Chiefs some problems.