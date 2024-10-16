The Carolina Panthers have had a dreadful start to the 2024 NFL season. Carolina is 1-5 heading into Week 7 and there is little for Panthers fans to look forward to. Thankfully, the team just made one roster move that could have one of their most exciting young talents making his NFL debut very soon.

The Panthers designated rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brooks has missed the entirety of his rookie season as he is coming back from ACL surgery.

This is follow through after Panthers coach Dave Canales said on Tuesday that the team planned on opening Brooks' 21-day practice window within the week, per ESPN's Dave Newton.

“He's checked all the boxes in terms of getting back to be able to practice,” Canales said.

Brooks has 21 days to prove to the Panthers that he should be added to the active roster. Until then, the Panthers will continue to lean on Chuba Hubbard in the running game.

What will Jonathon Brooks add to the Panthers offense?

Jonathon Brooks is one of the most exciting players on the Panthers roster, and he has yet to play an NFL snap.

Brooks was regarded as the best running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class. However, he suffered an ACL injury during his final collegiate season that he is still recovering from.

Brooks exploded onto the scene in 2023, having a phenomenal season at Texas. He logged 187 carries for 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Brooks also added 25 receptions for 286 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

Brooks will provide the Panthers offense with a reliable runner who possesses great speed. He also boasts soft hands, which means he can stay on the field for all three downs. He should immediately become Carolina's RB1 when healthy and become one of the cornerstones of their offense.

Panthers fans are eager to get Brooks onto the field and see what he can do. Thankfully they do not have to wait long, as he should become active by November.